Foreign Secy may get extension

New Delhi : Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar is likely to get an extension despite the RSS putting pressure to appoint Vijay Gokhale, currently serving as India’s ambassador to China.

Jaishankar’s 2-year term is ending on January 28, but sources close to him said he has been assured by Prime Minister Modi to give him the extension. He was handpicked by the PM for the top job after sacking of then foreign secretary Sujatha Singh in 2015.

The Ministry of External Affairs is already undergoing a score of changes. It will soon get a new public face in Gopal Bagley as the new MEA spokesman. He is presently the joint secretary in the division handling Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran.