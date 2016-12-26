For PM, changing govt regulations akin to changing clothes: Congress

New Delhi : The Congress Party on Sunday launched a personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation of high-value currency, saying frequent changes in government regulation is like changing clothes for him.

“Frequent changes in regulation this means that the Prime Minister doesn’t understand that you cannot change government regulations like you change your clothes,” Congress leader Manish Tewari said.

Tewari took a dig at Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme and said democracy is not demagogy or monologue that one person talks and everybody else listens.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to the Prime Minister’s defence and said that he has indicated very clearly that ‘acchey din’ are for honest tax payers and honest Indians while bad days have begun for the dishonest.

“We have seen from November 8, the opposition and certain segments of society are hurt because of demonetisation as they don’t want to fight corruption,” BJP’s Siddharth Nath Singh said.

Prime Minister Modi earlier in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ address said that frequent changes in rules post the currency ban were made for the betterment of the people.

“Those who can’t come out openly in support of black money are trying to find fault with the government,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“ I want to tell the people that it is not easy to fight a 70-year-old corrupt system. As hoarders try to find out loopholes in the system, we have to be two steps ahead of them,” he added.–ANI