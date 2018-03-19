Fodder Scam: Ex-Bihar CM Lalu Yadav convicted in fourth case, Jagannath Mishra acquitted

Ranchi: A special CBI court here on Monday acquitted former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra in the second fodder scam case. While RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is convicted in fourth case. The case is related to alleged withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury when Lalu was the chief minister of Bihar. Besides Lalu, former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra and 29 people, including former IAS officers and AHD officials are also accused in the case.

