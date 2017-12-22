Flustered Sachin Tendulkar not allowed to pad up in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Bowlers of all hues had failed to halt Sachin Tendulkar in his tracks, but on Thursday he was not allowed to deliver his maiden speech in the House. Sachin was all dressed up — in a kurta and grey jacket for the occasion. He even stood his ground for almost 10 minutes, but slogans of “BJP sharam karo (shame on the BJP)” and “Pradhan Mantri sadan mein aao (PM come to the house),” dampened whatever enthusiasm he had for speaking before the august House.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu tried his best and repeatedly asked members of the opposition to pipe down. ‘‘Sachin Tendulkar is speaking…It is an important issue, an issue concerning sports, raised by an honourable member who was awarded the Bharat Ratna, have respect for the institution also,” the Vice President said in the din.

“The entire country is watching what you are doing. I am leaving it to your better sense…you don’t want to respect a person who is a legend in cricket…this is not right,” Naidu persisted. Sachin, 44, had moved the house for a Short Discussion motion on the “Right to Play and the future of sports in India”. He was believed to be keen on highlighting the importance of the Central Health Guarantee Scheme for international medal winners and the need to include sports in the school syllabus.

However, the soft-spoken cricketer could not utter a word, forcing the chairman to adjourn the House. “We are discussing sports and you don’t have the sporting spirit,” said Naidu as he ordered that the live telecast be cut off. Sachin was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in April 2012. His record as a parliamentarian has been patchy and he has invited much flak because of his poor

attendance. This was his concerted attempt to break away from past. But going by the din, Sachin would have any day preferred the heckling in a stadium or sledging in the field.