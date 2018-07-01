Flood alert in central Kashmir, 3 rain-related deaths in Jammu

Srinagar/Jammu : Authorities on Saturday sounded a flood alert in central Kashmir even as three deaths were reported in rain-related mishaps in the Jammu region of the state. Srinagar-bound traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar high was suspended due to the lurking threat of floods in the Valley, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded, officials said. The Amarnath Yatra was halted again as both Pahalgam and Baltal routes were slippery because of the rain, a spokesperson of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board said. But the weather showed improvement later in the day in both regions of Jammu and Kashmir.