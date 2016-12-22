Free Press Journal
Five held at Chennai airport with Rs 1.34 crore in Rs 2000 notes

— By FPJ Web Desk | Dec 22, 2016 02:05 pm
An Indian bank employee checks stacks of new 2000 rupee notes in Ahmedabad on November 11, 2016. Long queues formed outside banks in India as people crowded in to deposit and withdraw new notes after the two largest denomination rupee notes were taken out of circulation. / AFP PHOTO / SAM PANTHAKY

Five people were arrested from Chennai airport after Directorate of Revenue intelligence (DRI) intercepted and found Rs 1.34 crore in new Rs 2000 denomination notes from them on Thursday morning.

As per reports, the DRI officials took all five of them into custody after having suspicion over the black plastic bag which the accused were carrying.

Raids were carried out in various parts of Tamil Nadu by the Income Tax Department including at Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Rama Mohana Rao house and office.


Off late the I-T department had recently seized Rs 135 crore cash and 177 kg gold from Sekar Reddy, which is by far the largest since the demonetisation announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

