First exclusive pictures of billionaire Akash Ambani’s engagement with Shloka Mehta

India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani is engaged to Shloka Mehta – daughter of Russel & Mona Mehta. Mehtas own world’s largest diamond trading company Rosy Blue Diamonds. According to media reports the engagement ceremony was held in Goa.

Here are the exclusive pictures from the ceremony.





Also according to the sources the Ambani’s have arranged for a floral decor of worth Rs 50 lakh at the Siddhi Vinayak temple in Mumbai on Sunday as it is the last day of Navratri, and Shloka is expected to the first Aarti tomorrow