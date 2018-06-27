First batch of Amarnath pilgrims leave for Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: A total of 2,995 pilgrims escorted by the security forces left Jammu on Wednesday in two batches who will start their Amarnath Yatra that begins from Thursday. According to the police, the first group of 1,091 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas at 4.45 a.m. and were proceeding to the Baltal base camp.

While the other group of 1,904 ‘yatris’ left at 5.40 a.m. and were proceeding towards the Pahalgam base camp. Vijay Kumar, advisor to governor and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam flagged off the convoys to the valley from the yatri niwas, an official said.

With additional 213 companies of paramilitary forces augmenting the strength of the existing security forces in the state, nearly one lakh security personnel have been deployed to guard the 2018 Yatra. The 60-day Yatra will end on August 26, coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.