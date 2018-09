New Delhi: At least two persons died and five others were injured after a warehouse storing CNG kits caught fire here on Tuesday, the fire office said. “A call reporting the incident at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar was received at 4.20 p.m. and 11 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. The blaze has not been doused completely,” a fire official said. A police officer said the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.