Fire in accounts branch of Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: A fire broke out today morning in the accounts branch of Rashtrapati Bhavan but it was doused within minutes.

No one was hurt in the blaze though some furniture was damaged.

A call was received today at 8.45 AM about a fire in Rashtrapati Bhavan’s accounts branch, said an official from Delhi Fire Services.

Six firetenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused within 10 minutes.

An inverter, a chair and a table were gutted in the fire. The cause of fire is suspected to be a short-circuit and further probe is underway, he said.

A few days back a minor fire in the server room of Parliament House had caused panic ahead of the Budget session.