FIR registered in Cabinet Secretary fake letter case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have registered an FIR in the Cabinet Secretary fake letter case after receiving a complaint from the under secretary of Cabinet Secretariat. The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 469, 471, 465, 466 and 505.

The Under Secretary of Cabinet Secretariat approached the South Avenue Police Station with a complaint against unknown persons for circulating a fake letter on social media.

Reportedly, the letter which has appeared on social media and has the Cabinet Secretariat printed on the top, mandated all the chief secretaries, the additional chief secretaries of states and the union territories to ‘complete the digitisation of land records, sale records from 1950 by August 14.

It further reads that the government is “considering linking Aadhar numbers with the ownership of said properties” and those properties that are not connected shall be considered for action under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amended Act, 2016.

Director General of Press Information Bureau (PIB), Frank Noronha also tweeted about the letter of being fake. “The letter attributed to Cabinet Secretariat on #Aadhaar linking to Land records, is completely fake & mischievous,” he said.