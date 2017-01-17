FIR against Shahabuddin in jail selfie case

Siwan: Controversial RJD leader Mohammad Shahabuddin has been booked for taking a selfie inside Siwan prison that went viral on social media.

“An FIR has been registered against Mohammad Shahabuddin and an unknown person in the selfie matter,” Officer in-charge of Muffasil police station Vinay Pratap Singh said today.

The FIR has been registered with the Muffasil police station on January 14 but the media was informed by the police yesterday. The case has been registered by Superintendent of Siwan Divisional Jail Bidhu Bhardwaj, the OC said.

On the basis of probe report of a two-member team of SDPO and SDO, district magistrate Mahendra Kumar ordered the Jail Superintendent to lodge an FIR in the case.

Shahabuddin had kicked up a fresh controversy in the first week of January this year when his purported selfie inside the jail showing his new look with shaven head and overcoat went viral on social media.

The four-time RJD MP from Siwan is currently lodged in Siwan jail after the Supreme Court cancelled his bail granted by the Patna High Court in connection with the killing of the prime witness in the murder of two brothers by pouring acid on them.

Notorious and known for muscle-flexing, Shahabuddin is facing over 36 cases, including murder and kidnapping.