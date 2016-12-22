FIR against IAS officer, 16 others

Patna : Vigilance bureau on Tuesday registered FIR against a senior IAS officer S M Raju of 1990 batch and 16 other officers of welfare department on charges of irregularities and fraud in disbursement of scholarships to scheduled castes and scheduled tribe students outside Bihar.

According to the FIR, scholarships were disbursed to the engineering colleges of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh where students were not even enrolled.

FIR was filed at Vigilance police station on Tuesday evening. Raju is currently additional member Board of Revenue. He was secretary of state welfare department in 2013-14 and case relates to that period.

Every SC/ST student from Bihar studying for higher studies gets post-matriculation scholarships of Rs 50,000 to Rs one lakh every year. Scholarships were given to the 274 private engineering colleges in 2013-14.Vigilance bureau chief Ravinder Kumar said the amount disbursed runs into hundreds of crores.