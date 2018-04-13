Film actors’ body lifts ban on Sri Reddy

Hyderabad : An apex body of Telugu film industry which denied membership to actress Sri Reddy, a day after she caused a flutter by stripping in front of the film chamber’s office here, on Thursday revoked its decision.

Movie Artistes Association (MAA) president Sivaji Raja said the body also lifted the restrictions on all its 900 members against working with Sri Reddy, reports PTI.

“We will set up a Committee Against Sexual Harassment (CASH) to deal with issues relating to sexual harassment. She (Sri Reddy) can apply for membership which will be dealt with as per procedure. We are lifting the ban on her,” Raja told reporters.

The actress had on April 7 stripped in public and staged a protest in front of the film chamber office, alleging that local artistes were not being given enough opportunities in the industry.

She also complained of sexual exploitation of women in the regional film industry.