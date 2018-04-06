Fight for special status continues in Delhi

New Delhi: Fight for Special Status to Andhra Pradesh on Friday continued in New Delhi and in the southern state. In the national capital, the members of parliament (MPs) from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) staged a ‘dharna’ (sit in protest) at the Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan’s chamber at Parliament. Mahajan is not present in her office. In Vijaywada, Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena and Left Parties organised a padyatra (foot-march) to demand Special Status to Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, Parliament was adjourned sine die amid continuous due to continuous disruption by the Congress and other Opposition parties over several issues. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said TDP MPs must meet President Ram Nath Kovind if the Parliament is adjourned sine die.

According to the TDP President, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is running away from providing special category status to Andhra Pradesh by repeatedly adjourning the House for the last many days. Apart from the TDP, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) have also upped ante against the Centre for the special status to Andhra Pradesh.

On March 31, YSRCP President Jagan Reddy announced in Perecherla, Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh that his party MPs would resign on the last day of the budget session and march to Andhra Bhavan in New Delhi where they would sit on an indefinite fast demanding special category status to Andhra Pradesh.