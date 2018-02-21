Fearing ghosts, Tej to vacate bungalow

Patna : Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, has announced that he will be vacating his government-provided sprawling bungalow since it has become infested with ghosts that have been let loose by friend-turned-foe Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

Tej Pratap said that he is vacating the government bungalow as he had started experiencing super-natural activities in the building.

“After realizing there are ghosts in the building let loose by Nitish Kumar and Sushil Kumar Modi to traumatize me, I have decided to vacate it as I already own a bungalow. I don”t need the charity of government,” the RJD leader said.