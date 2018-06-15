FCC condemns killing of Shujaat Bukhari, demands punishment for guilty

New Delhi, The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia today condemned the brutal killing of Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari and demanded an immediate probe into the dastardly crime. In a statement, the Delhi-based FCC urged authorities to punish the people behind the killing of the veteran journalist. Bukhari, 53, and his two PSOs were shot dead by gunmen outside the newspaper’s office in the heart of Srinagar yesterday. He was shot dead soon after he boarded his car from his office in Press Enclave in Lal Chowk.

“The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia, New Delhi, condemns the brutal and senseless killing of senior Kashmiri journalist Shujat Bukhari in Srinagar on June 14. We demand an immediate probe into this dastardly crime, and appeal to the authorities to find the guilty and punish them,” it said. Bukhari had worked for several years as state correspondent for ‘The Hindu’. He was instrumental in organising conferences for peace in the valley and was also a part of the Track-II dialogue process with Pakistan. The FCC is a group of more than 500 journalists and photographers covering South Asia, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.