Father rapes 6-yr-old daughter, arrested

Phagwara: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father in Parmar Nagar here, police said today. The incident took place last night and based on a complaint by the girl’s mother, the man was arrested today, Sub-Inspector (SI) Manpreet Kaur said.

The 35-year-old man was booked for rape and charged under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officer said.

The mother in her complaint said that she heard her daughter screaming and when she “ran out of the house, she saw her husband doing ‘kukaram’ (rape)”. The man was arrested after the medical examination of the girl, the SI said.