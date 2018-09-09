‘Farmers will be given relief against crop loss’

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that arrangement will be made to give relief to farmers against crop loss. He informed that the payment of Bhavantar rashi will be paid to onion and garlic producing farmers soon.

Chouhan was addressing the huge public gathering after laying the foundation stone of Narmada-Jhabua-Petalwad Micro Lift Irrigation Project costing Rs. 2050.70 crore at Petlawad of Jhabua district. On this occasion, he also announced an amount of Rs one crore from the special fund towards development works to be carried out under the Petlawad Nagar Parishad.

Informing about various public welfare schemes, Shri Chouhan appealed to the people to come forward and avail benefits under the schemes. He informed that the state government has taken important decisions in the interest of the farmers like provision for loan at zero percent interest rate and to provide facility for advance storage of fertilizers.

Besides, while apprising about the irrigation project, Chouhan said that 57,422 hectare agriculture land of 202 villages of Jhabua and Dhar district will get water for irrigation through gravity flow, after the completion of Narmada-Jhabua-Petalwad Micro Lift Irrigation project. He further informed that water from Narmada will be lifted up to 460 meter height from the place near Malvadi village of Dhar district. Water will reach water junction being built at Jali village of Dhar district at 18 cubic meter per second capacity and from this place, stored water will be supplied to agriculture fields of the farmers through pipeline.