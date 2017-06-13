Farmers Protest: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia arrested enroute to Mandsaur

Mandsaur: Congress leader and former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was on Tuesday arrested along with some party leaders while on way to Mandsaur to visit the families of the farmers killed in firing, police said.

Superintendent of Police Manoj Singh said Scindia was arrested along with Congress MP Kantilal Bhuria and other party leaders at Dhodar checkpoint in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Congress sources said Scindia was heading from Ujjain along with his supporters but they were stopped before Mandsaur. A clash later broke out between Scindia’s supporters and the policemen on duty.

“Section 144 has been imposed in Mandsaur and, therefore, this makes it absolutely clear there is no peace there. I want to go alone but still the police is not permitting me,” Scindia told media prior to his arrest.

“The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister ended his fast claiming that peace has returned to the region. But this (Section 144) makes it clear there is no peace there and (Shivraj Singh) Chouhan’s fast was a pretence,” he added.

Five farmers died in police firing in Mandsaur during the protest to demand loan waiver and remunerative prices for their produce.