Farmers, labourers hold mega rally in Delhi; slam Modi govt over policies

New Delhi : Thousands of farmers and labourers from across the country held a massive protest in the national capital on Wednesday against what they called “anti-people” policies of the Modi government, and demanded higher prices for farm produce, waiver of loans and better wages, reports PTI.

The protesters, holding placards and shouting anti-government slogans, marched from Ramlila Maidan to Parliament in Central Delhi, and warned the ruling BJP that it will have to pay a “heavy price” in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls for “ignoring” the demands of the disadvantaged people.

The ‘Mazdoor Kishan Sangharsh Rally’, organised by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and All-India Agricultural Workers’ Union (AIAWU), also demanded concrete measures to generate jobs, minimum monthly wage of Rs 18,000 for workers, halting “forcible” land acquisition and stopping changes in labour laws.

The organisers claimed nearly 1.5 lakh farmers and labourers from at least 23 states have participated in the protests, preparation for which had started several months back. The protest has thrown the traffic out of gear in several parts of Delhi.

Carrying red flags and wearing red caps, the marchers raised slogans against the policies of the BJP government and assailed the ruling party’s “communal and divisive” agenda.