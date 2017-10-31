Farmers from MP refute option for loan waiver

Bhopal : While farmers from neighbouring Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are aggressive for loan waiver and forced state government to announced it, farmers from Madhya Pradesh refuted the option of loan waiver and asked for sustainable schems. Premchand Meena, additional chief secretary of agriculture department of MP revealed that farmers friendly policy, assured power supply for 10 hours and increased percent in irrigated land are the key factors why farmers did not asked for loan waiver.

Select Political journalist from Mumbai are on study tour by the invitation of MP government and in association with Maharashtra state and Mantralaya and Vidhimandal Vartahar Sangh. When met ACS Meena revealed, “MP has achieved the growth rate of agriculture sector up to 29 percent with systematic efforts to increase irrigation sector. During last 15 years, the irrigated land has been increased from 7.5 lakh hectares to 40 lakh hectares. The assured irrigation has reached to 25 percent whereas irrigation through tube well is 30 percent.”

According to Meena, the state has inveated Rs 80,000 crore during past 25 years to achieve the target of 25 percent irrigation. “Approximately we have inveated Rs 2.32 lakh per hectares in irrigation,” said Meena.

Raja Rajore, principal secretary said, “MP has focused on organic farming instead of promoting urea and other pesticides. MP is highest in organic farming across the country with 35 percent share.”

Rajore further said, “At present the organic produce is around 84 kilogram per hectares and we have set target to achieve 250 Kg per hectares of organic produce in upcoming years.”

MP government is prompting entrepreneurs to install small units that will make value addition to the farm produce. “State Level Banking Committee has given green signal to make available loans to such entrepreneurs and it will increase the income of farmers,” said Rajore.

Rajore said, “MP is surplus state in producing electricity and we sell it to other states. State provided assured power supply for 10 hours to agriculture sector, and feeders that provided power to agriculture and for household has been separated long back.”

He added, each farm has connected with road, it may not be tyre road, but the connectivity helps farmers to reach his produce up to the Agriculture Produce Marketing committees (APMCs).

Meena said, “Leasing and reverse leasing of farm land policy is under pipeline and once approved, will bring revolution.” Elaborating the policy, he said, “Reach farmers or who can not do farming keeping his farm land idle, can give it to needy farmers on lease basis and can earn money. This will also helps to bring such a huge idle farm land in use.”

MP is experimenting a new scheme in which the farmers will be compensated the difference amount between the Minimum Support Price and market Price to ensure they will not suffer the loss. “This is the scheme which we ha e launched instead of giving loan waiver and farmers are satisfied with it. That is why despite farmers strike and Maharashtra’s announcement of loan waiver package, farmers from our state opposed to bring such package,” said Meena.