Farmers dump tomatoes in wholesale market in MP’s Narsinghpur

Bhopal: Irate farmers, for the second time in three days, today dumped tomatoes at the Gadwara wholesale market in Narsinghpur, some 250 kilometres from here, protesting against low prices. Babu Patel, president of the Narsinghpur unit of the Kisan Union, a farmers’ organisation, said that prices of tomatoes had reached Rs 2 per kilogram in the wholesale market and this was lower than the cost of cultivating them.

“The situation for farmers in the state is grim and the government is doing nothing to help them,” he alleged. Alok Agrawal, convenor of the MP unit of the Aam Aadmi Party alleged that farmers in the state were living in penury and claimed that five farmers were committing suicide in the state everyday.

He said that lack of storage facilities in the state was leading to a situation where prices of vegetables nose-dived one day and then soared to exorbitant levels another day, leaving both farmers and the common citizens harried and distressed.

State Principal Secretary, Agriculture, Rajesh Rajora said he could not comment on the incident at Narsinghpur since he did not have details of it. Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Gaurishanker Bisen could be contacted despite several attempts.

Two days ago, farmers in Sehore district, the hometown of MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, had dumped farm produce on the roads of Shahganj.