Farmer lands in legal soup for killing goat

Raipur: Incredible as it may sound, a farmer in Chhattisgarh’s Koriya district has landed in a legal soup for killing a goat for trespassing.

The police say they will take a legal action only after the postmortem report of the goat comes in.

The goat, which was accused of being a ‘repeat offender’, was killed with bow and arrow after it allegedly ventured into the field of a farmer in Boridand area of Manendragarh village and destroyed his crops.

Before the incident took place, several warnings were given to the owner of the ruminant animal that had many times raided into the farmer’s field.

The goat’s death led to a heated argument between its owner and the accused farmer and his wife. They accused the owner of attacking them and filed a complaint against him at the Manendragarh police station.

Following this, the owner and his goat were called to the police station, where a case was registered and the carcass was sent for an autopsy.

It may be recalled that a goat was taken into custody by police in Chhattisgarh’s Koriya district on a trespass complaint in 2016. The goat was released later, but its owner was not lucky as he was sent to a two-day remand.