Family of journos who die on duty to get Rs 4 lakh, says MP Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced that the family of any journalist who dies in the line of duty will receive a compensation of Rs. 4 lakh. Speaking at award function for Madhya Pradesh journalists, the chief minister also announced that a financial aid would also be given to journalists if they receive an injury in any kind of accident.

Apart from this, Chouhan also promised to provide Rs. 50,000 to the camerapersons in case their equipment gets damaged in the line of duty. “We are also planning to make available loan facility for journalists so that they can own a home easily,” he said.

These announcements come in the wake of the alleged murder of a journalist in the Bhind district of the state. Sandeep Sharma, who had been reporting on illegal sand mining in the state, was mowed down on March 25 by a speeding truck.