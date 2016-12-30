Expulsion from Samajwadi Party “unconstitutional”: Ram Gopal Yadav

Lucknow: Hours after being expelled from the Samajwadi Party (SP) for indulging in “anti-party activities” and calling for emergency national executive meet without informing party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav on Friday termed the decision as “unconstitutional” .

He said the decision was taken without calling the parliamentary board and expelling within hours after serving notice.

“This expulsion is unconstitutional because within half an hour, we were expelled after serving notice to both of us. If the notice is served, the party usually seeks an explanation, but in this case it did not happen. Netaji (Mulayam) has taken this decision based on wrong facts,” Ram Gopal told ANI.

“Not once the parliamentary board was convened and how come this decision was taken suddenly,” he added.

He further said the emergency meet was constituted since the party was not following its constitutional principles while declaring candidates for assembly polls.

“Around 1,000 party cadres pleaded to me to resolve things. This meeting was convened to address these issues,” Yadav said.

Retorting to Mulayam’s remarks who questioned Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his contribution in the party, Ramgopal said, “They say that they don’t need us, but when it is needed to ask for votes from Yadav’s only then Ram Gopal is remembered.”

He said the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls will show if the people have accepted the candidates list released by Mulayam Yadav.

Mulayam Singh Yadav earlier in the day expelled Akhilesh and Ram Gopal from the party for six years over indiscipline.

This move came after Akhilesh, earlier on Thursday, released a list of 235 candidates out of the total 403 seats for upcoming state assembly elections, a day after party supremo had released the official list.

The Samajwadi Party supremo had on Wednesday announced the first list of 325 candidates in the absence of his son, who is at loggerheads with his uncle Shivpal Yadav over distribution of tickets.