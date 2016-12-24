Ex-IPL chief Amin among 260 held for boozing in Guj

Gandhinagar : Former chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and industrialist Chirayu Amin was among 260 elites of Vadodara who were arrested following a raid on a high-profile booze party in prohibition-bound Gujarat on Thursday night.

That the event was a high society get-together was evident when 103 bottles of liquor and 113 bottles of beer worth Rs 1,30,000 were seized. Most of the men and women at the party seemed inebriated and were taken to the hospital for collecting blood samples to detect the presence of alcohol in their blood stream, Saurabh Tolambiya, superintendent of police, Vadodara, said.

The police confirmed that two FIRs have been filed,a non bailable offence against the farmhouse owner and his son under sections of the new prohibition law which has a ten year jail term for storing and distributing liquor.The other FIR has been filed against 127 men and 134 women including two british nationals for consumption of alcohol,Tolambiya said.

The police also seized 90 vehicles worth over Rs 18 crores from the venue of the partry which was held to celebrate the forthcoming marriage of the farmhouse owner Jeetendra Shah’s grand daughter.Shah and his son are under interrogation.

All the arrested have been bailed out on a personal bond while the women arrested were bailed out in the night itself.The blood samples have been sent over to the Forensic Science Laboratory,Gandhinagar for further tests.

Later,minister of state for prohibition Pradeepsinh Jadeja said that the state was serious about implementing prohibition.While congratulating the police,Jadeja said that big names did not necessarily guarantee immunity against the law for those involved in offences related to the prohibition law.

The Congress termed it as an eyewash. “The BJP has been ruling Gujarat for 25 years and is it that booze parties started only this week”, Congress spokesman Manish Doshi asked.