Ex-CM Dhumal is BJP’s face in Himachal

New Delhi : Bhartiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Tuesday finally named the party’s 2-time chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal(73) as the party’s chief ministerial candidate in the November 9 Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh to counter 4-time Congress CM Virbhadra Singh(83) leading the party once again.

Shah made the announcement at a public rally in Rajgarh in Solan district in the wake of being asked everywhere why the party was contesting without a CM candidate that matters much in a small state with just 66 seats in the Assembly.

He declared that Dhumal will be the new chief minister after the results are out on December 18.

There are only two main political parties in the state – Congress and BJP – and the state has a reputation of alternating the party in the government in every election.

The BJP was actually toying with the idea of fielding Union Health Minister J P Nadda as the CM candidate, but he was not given the ticket and decided not to name anyone as the CM candidate. Nadda has been a national general secretary of the party for a decade and earlier a minister in Himachal Pradesh.

Just to placate Nadda, who had started campaigning until shocked with denial of the ticket to contest from anywhere, the party sources said he has been assured at the highest level that Dhumal will be the CM for only half term of two and a half years and then Nadda will take over from him as the CM.

Announcement of Dhumal as CM candidate came just nine days before the voting in the wake of a realisation that the election was slipping out of the party’s hand because of the political management of Virbhadra Singh as the CM candidate of the Congress. Shah campaigning in the state for the last two days got a feedback from the party cadres that Dhumal alone can pose a challenge to Virbhadra Singh.

Sources said Prime Minister Modi had to relent to agree on Dhumal when Shah told him that the BJP otherwise may not be able to defeat the Congress. Modi was reluctant since he had promised Nadda that he would be the next chief minister of the state.

At the state core committee meeting held in Shimla Monday evening, a majority of state leaders had also backed Dhumal. Recent surveys conducted by party also indicated Dhumal would be the best choice as the chief minister.