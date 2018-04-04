Ex-Army men appointed as registrars in Bihar varsities

Patna : For the first time in the university education in Bihar, senior retired army officers have been appointed as registrars in 10 universities of the state. The Governor, Satyapal Malik, who is also the chancellor of the universities, issued the notifications on Tuesday appointing a retired brigadier and nine retired colonels as registrars. They will replace the university teachers who were appointed as registrars by the chancellor earlier.

Ever since the formation of the universities in the state, all administrative works in the university were being performed by the teacher registrars.

The interview of the retired army personals was carried out at Raj Bhawan on March 12. The decision to appoint retired army personnel as registrars by Satya Pal Malik was taken to streamline the administrative and financial working of the universities which faced strike by students and non-teaching staff that also led to destruction of university properties by the agitators.