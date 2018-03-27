Enforcement Directorate to begin attaching Vijay Mallya’s properties
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will on Tuesday begin attaching the properties of liquor baron Vijay Mallya, under Section 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code.
Section 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code mandates attachment of the property of an absconder. Earlier a Delhi court had declared Mallya as proclaimed offender for evading summons. As per the case registered by the ED, Mallya had allegedly paid USD 200,000 to a British firm and some European countries for displaying Kingfisher logo in Formula One World Championships in London in 1996, 1997 and 1998.
The court had earlier in 2016 lifted the exemption granted to Mallya from mandatory personal appearance in the case of evading summons in Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA)’s violation case. The investigative agency also claimed that the money was paid without prior approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in violation of the FERA norms.
JUST ARRIVED
- Enforcement Directorate to begin attaching Vijay Mallya’s properties
- Indore: MGMMC sits on ACS orders since a month
- Thane: Activist protests outside TMC, demands apology from civic chief
- Thane: TMC’s Phase I water transport to start from this year itself
- Indore: Join duty immediately or face termination: Warns CMHO
EDITOR’S PICK
SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh jolted by defeat in Rajya Sabha election
Clearly, the newly-crafted alliance between the SP-BSP in UP is jolted by the defeat of the BSP candidate in the…
‘Make in India’ loses track, while country focuses on employment in IT sector
India is unable to create millions of low-skilled jobs in manufacturing and industry, while employment is getting concentrated in the…
Parliament paralysis: Democracy loses vigour
Even by the whimsical standards of India’s 24x7 TV news channels, the coverage of the Rajya Sabha elections, particularly in…
The Delhi High Court order reinstating 20 AAP legislators, who were disqualified by the Election Commission for being found in…
No blanket reversal of court verdict
The recent Supreme Court order, prescribing stringent precautions before the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention…