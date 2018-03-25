End of six years’ ordeal of top spy officer

New Delhi : What happens to an Army officer heading a spying unit is booked and tried for the classified information in possession of his unit? Colonel Huny Bakshi, the commanding officer of the controversial snooping unit Technical Support Division (TSD) created in the aftermath of the 26/11 terrorist attacks on Mumbai in 2010 during the tenure of General V K Singh, now a union minister, to carry out special secret operations both within and outside India.

His six-year ordeal ended early morning on Friday when the General Court Martial (GCM) held at Ambala called off the ongoing court martial against him, freeing him from the charge of allegedly mishandling the classified information. The colonel was booked in 2012 and cases were registered against him and members of his unit after a Havaldar from the unit was allegedly caught with the classified papers.

The GCM that held meeting in the Ambala Cantonment late into Thursday night up to 1.30 AM decided to drop the proceedings, ruling that no action can be taken against the colonel because a number of rules were not complied with during the attachment of Bakshi for the disciplinary proceedings. He won the freedom and return to the Army with full honour because of Army rule 180 that was not followed to give him the right to cross-examine the witnesses.

The court also found that the Army inquiry had not complied with Army rule 525 and the “confidential and handling of confidential document manual which deals with the ways of handling cases related to dealing with the classified information loss.