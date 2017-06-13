Eminent Telugu poet Narayana Reddy dead

Hyderabad : Eminent Telugu poet, writer and lyricist C. Narayana Reddy died here on Monday, following prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 85.

Famous as ‘Cinare’ in literary circle, the Jnanpith awardee breathed his last at Care Hospital here.

Reddy, who began his literary work in 1950s, was also a recipient of Padma Shri, Sahitya Akademi Award and many other honours. The songs penned by him became very popular in Telugu films. The literary personality had also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Born in a farmer family in Hanumajipet village of Karimnagar district on July 29, 1931, Narayana Reddy did his BA with Urdu as medium of instruction from Osmania University. He did his post-graduation and doctorate in Telugu literature and served as lecturer in various colleges in Hyderabad and went on to become a professor in Osmania University.

Many of his literary works became landmark in Telugu literature and won him many honours. Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu, Governor of both states E.S.L. Narasimhan, leaders from political parties and leading literary and film personalities condoled his death.