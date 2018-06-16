‘Emergency-like’ pollution in Delhi: HC seeks answers from Delhi govt

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday gave an urgent hearing on a plea which dubbed the air pollution in the national capital as “emergency-like situation” and sought answers from the Delhi government and state pollution control committee on the measures taken to curb it.

The high court said that the matter brought before it was a “very larger issue” which has to be deliberated upon in detail and no interim relief could be granted on the petition by a vacation bench.”What is the urgency? It is a PIL. What is so threatening in the evening? This is a very larger issue. How can we take it up in the vacation,” asked a vacation bench comprising justices Sangeeta Dhingra Sehgal and C Hari Shankar which heard the petition late in the evening.

Air quality in the national capital remained “hazardous” in many areas on Friday prompting authorities to alert people to avoid stepping outdoors.