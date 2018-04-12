Embarrassed Haryana defends form for students

CHANDIGARH: On the backfoot after a controversial form was circulated among school students seeking their personal details, the Haryana government on Wednesday defended its decision, saying it was done for the benefit of the students.

“The school admission form is intended to ensure that every student in every school of Haryana is enabled to receive full benefit of every scheme of the Central and Haryana governments and directly in her account in case such benefit is monetary,” an official spokesman said, reports IANS.

The Department of School Education clarified that no new term has been coined in the form by the present Haryana government.

On the use of a particular adjective (unclean occupation) with the vocation of parents, he said the said term has been a part of a scheme of pre-Matric Scholarship of the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry of the Central government since 2009.