Election commissioner Arora’s name dropped

New Delhi : The Supreme Court has struck off name of Election Commissioner Sunil Arora as one of the respondents in a corruption case filed by Manju Surana for a probe against a bunch of the Rajasthan government officials for alleged corruption without prior sanction.

Arora was then the principal secretary to the chief minister. “Inclusion of his name at this stage without any material facts is an embarrassment, considering the constitutional position held by him,” said the Bench of Justices J Chelameswar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul in a judgment delivered by the later on Tuesday.

It, however, made it clear that its oder will not come in the way if a situation arises where investigation is directed under Section 156(3) of the Cr.P.C. and some material comes to light to array him as an accused.

Manju Surana, who had come in appeal on rejection of her complaint before the Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act, Jaipur Metropolian City, Jaipur). Upholding her appeal, the Bench referred to a larger Bench the larger question of whether the judge can issue direction for probe without the prior sanction.

Striking off Arora”s name from the array of parties in the present proceedings and the consequent complaint, the Court held that “it is not that every officer in the government has to be arrayed in respect of any role performed or note.” It held that his mere presence on one meeting cannot be used to justify inclusion of his name as an accused.