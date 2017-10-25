Free Press Journal
Election Commission to announce Gujarat Assembly Election dates at 1 pm today

Election Commission to announce Gujarat Assembly Election dates at 1 pm today

— By Asia News International | Oct 25, 2017 11:18 am
New Delhi: The Election Commission is set to announce the dates for Gujarat assembly elections today. The Election Commission will announce the dates for the two-phase polls in a press conference at 1 p.m.

The election watchdog came under fire for not announcing the dates for Gujarat assembly polls, along with that of Himachal Pradesh. The Opposition alleged that the poll body did not announce the date for Gujarat polls as it was pressurised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to delay it. The Election Commission had, however, rejected the Opposition’s charge and asserted that no special preference was given to any political party.

“We have given equal opportunities to all political parties. We have not directed any party to hold or to not hold their rallies in the state. We are not meddling in their campaigns. Yesterday, the Prime Minister went to Gujarat. Today, Rahul Gandhi will go. We are not giving any special preference to any political party,” Chief Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Joti had told ANI, in an exclusive interview.


