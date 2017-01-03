Election Commission may freeze SP’s cycle symbol

New Delhi: Even as the rival factions of the divided Samajwadi Party try to stake claim on the party symbol “cycle,” the Election Commission plans to freeze it and temporarily allot separate symbols and separate party names to the Ahilesh and Mulayam Yadav factions to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

A top EC source said the commission has to hear both sides and examine the evidences they furnish in order to decide who should get the symbol, an exercise that takes three to four months, and hence its only option is to give them both separate temporary symbols. He said the commission may give time to both, maybe later this week or early next week, to understand their claims, but it has to go through a well-decided process that may not be completed quickly.

Samajwadi Party president Mulayam Singh Yadav, accompanied by his brother and UP party chief Shivpal as also party MPs Amar Singh and Jaya Prada, Monday afternoon visited the Election Commission to make out a case that the national meeting convened by his MP cousin Ramgopal Yadav in Lucknow on Sunday was unconstitutional as it was held without his approval and the meeting electing his chief minister son Akhilesh as the party’s new national president in his place was totally bogus.

Ramgopal Yadav has also got an appointment with the Election Commission Tuesday 11 a.m. to claim rights over the party symbol on the strength of the majority of the party MLAs and executive members expressing confidence in the leadership of Akhilesh as the new Samajwadi Party president.

The Congress is inclined to side with Akhilesh Yadav but it has not yet opened its cards in view of the confusing drama played out between father and son. The Congress sources said the Samajwadi Party is already weakened due to the drama and that will force it to give a better share of seats in case of an electoral alliance. The Congress wants at least 110 seats to contest in the 403-member Assembly.

Trinamul Congress (TMC) of Mamata Banerjee was, however, quick to back Akhilesh, saying what was happening was an internal matter of SP, but the party stands with Akhilesh and would continue to support him fully. “Akhilesh is the most popular leader in Uttar Pradesh. He is a very affectionate boy. We share a very cordial relation with him,” TMC vice-president Mukul Roy told reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Kolkata.

In a state where the family political drama is on an all-time high with expulsions and suspensions a breakfast deal, Ramgopal Yadav is assuring Akhilesh that Mulayam will be forced to step down in his favour once the EC recognises the Akhilesh-led party as the real Samajwadi Party. While Mulayam has already expelled Ramgopal for unauthorised actions, he has not taken action against Akhilesh except to dub his election as the national party president as illegal.

Akhilesh is also careful in his public postures to assert that nobody can deny Mulayam is his father and the supreme commander of the Samajwadi Party. His tactic, fine-tuned on Ramgopal’s advice, is to keep doors open for unity in case the EC does not oblige him with the “cycle” symbol. Both factions’ prime worry is that any one getting that symbol will be seen by people as the genuine Samajwadi Party while allotment of new symbols would mean a lot of work to popularise them.