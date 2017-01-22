Election Commission Censures Arvind Kejriwal For His Goa Speech

New Delhi : The Election Commission has censured Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for a speech in a public meeting at Mapusa in Goa inciting people to take bribe from other parties and vote for AAP.

In an order pronounced on Friday, the EC noted that it had warned him to be careful for a similar misconduct at the time of the Delhi Assembly elections in 2015 and face stern action for repeating violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Referring to Kejriwal”s reply dated 24.1.2015 not to make such a statement, the EC said it is anguished to note that Kejriwal has again violated the model code breaking his assurance given during the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections.

It asked him to be “more circumspect in public utterances during election time” and warned that any repetition would be dealt by taking stern action against him and his party. It noted that he being a chief minister and a star campaigner is expected to conduct in an exemplary manner in election campaign in a law abiding way for others to emulate.

Reacting to the order, Kejriwal said EC is wrong and he will challenge it in the court. “EC order agnst me completely wrong. Lower court gave order in my favor. EC ignored court’s order. Will challenge EC’s latest order in court,” Kejriwal tweeted.

In his reply to the poll panel, Kejriwal had not denied making the remarks and had maintained that he had neither offered any bribe to any elector nor enticed the voters to accept any pecuniary benefit from any person.

He had said there was nothing in his statement which could be construed to mean abetment to offence of bribery or violating any provision of MCC.