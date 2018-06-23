Elderly woman who fainted at yoga event, dies

Dehradun: An elderly woman died after she fell unconscious outside the FRI campus before the start of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s yoga day programme here, police said on Friday.

Sudha Mishra (73), a resident of Indira Nagar area, had arrived at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) at around 4 am to participate at a event on the fourth International Yoga Day on Thursday. She fell unconscious at the entry gate and died by the time she was rushed to a hospital, the police said.