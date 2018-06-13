EID ‘CIRCULAR’ CREATES A STIR

Kolkata : A few days before Eid, a message has created quite a stir on the social media, reports a new portal. The message claims that the government of West Bengal has taken an unprecedented step of extending the holidays for Eid by four days.

That effectively means that all the offices in West Bengal, according to this viral message, will be closed from June 12 to June 17 because Eid is likely to be on June 16, which is Saturday, or June 17, which is a Sunday. The news was flashed by a TV news channel.

A week of holidays for Eid in West Bengal, which has been in news for communal strife, had the tongues wagging. Many people, including senior IAS officers expressed their view sharply over the social media platforms, adds the portal.

The notification of the week-long holidays was issued on a letter dated June 8, supposedly by the Audit Branch of the Finance Department of West Bengal.

When the messages based on this letter were shared over the social media, on June 10, Kolkata Police took to Twitter to declare it as a fake letter.