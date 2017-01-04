ED to bring Lodha to Chennai for grilling

Chennai : A CBI court on Tuesday issued a prisoner transit warrant enabling the Enforcement Directorate to bring Paras Mal Lodha, who is jailed in Delhi after being arrested for alleged illegal conversion of over Rs 25 crore in old currency, and produce him in court here for remand.

Lodha (62) was arrested by the ED on December 21 in “connection with the recovery of large amount in new currency notes from a company belonging to Advocate Rohit Tandon of T and T law firm (in Delhi) and J Shekhar Reddy of Chennai”. The Enforcement Directorate today filed a petition before the CBI court Judge Venkataswamy here seeking Prisoner Transit (PT) warrant to question Lodha who allegedly helped Reddy in conversion of currency. Lodha is now lodged in a Delhi Prison. The judge issued the PT warrant enabling the ED to bring Lodha to Chennai and produce him before the court.

Reddy and his associates were arrested by CBI on December 21 following the “seizure” of 127 kg gold and over Rs 170 crore in cash, including new currency notes, from their premises by the Income-Tax department in coordinated searches. PTI