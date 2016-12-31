ED registers case against Naik for money laundering

Mumbai: Problems seem to be mounting for controversial televangelist Zakir Naik and his NGO Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), as the Mumbai zone of Enforcement Directorate has registered a case against him and IRF under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Friday.

During investigation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in mid November registered an FIR against Naik and IRF after its sleuths found him involved in unlawful activities and promoting hatred between religious groups through his speeches. The Ministry of Home Affairs has banned IRF for five years after investigators found him being involved in Unlawful Activities of Prevention Act.

The ED official told the Free Press Journal that the action has been taken based on the case registered against Naik and IRF by NIA. One of the senior ED officials from Delhi told this newspaper that soon Naik, who is believed to be hiding in Saudi Arabia, be summoned.

Naik has been under Central as well as Maharashtra state government radar since allegations mounted that one of the perpetrators of Dhaka cafe attacks on July 1 this year was inspired by his speeches. Though the charges have been denied by Naik, who told media during the skype-videoconferencing that his ‘terrorist remark has been twisted out of context by media’. Besides this, the 51-year-old televangelist has been accused of meeting the two Kerala youths who are believed to have joined ISIS. Naik justifies ‘suicide bombings’ and says it is permitted in Islam if it is used as a ‘tactic of war’. In his hate speeches, the Muslim clergyman Naik has reportedly supported Osama Bin Laden, saying ‘Every Muslim should be a terrorist.’

In a bid to underscore the virtues of Islam, Naik has made mockery of other religions. With the slogan, ‘Solution for Humanity’, the Islamic preacher not only tries to project Bible, Torah and other holy scriptures as fake or changed; he also promotes the idea of jihad and Islamist aggressions. He supports a ban on the construction of non-Muslim places of worship in Muslim lands and the Taliban’s bombing of the Bamiyan Buddhas.