ED chargesheets Karti in Aircel-Maxis case

New Delhi : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram’s son Karti P. Chidambaram and two companies in a case related to money laundering in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

Though the name of P Chidambaram, who was also quizzed recently by the CBI and the ED in the INX media and the Aircel-Maxis money laundering cases respectively, was mentioned in the charge sheet, the Congress veteran has not been arrayed as an accused in the probe report which would now be considered by the court on July 4.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED are investigating Karti Chidambaram’s alleged role in getting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006 when his father was the Union Finance Minister.

The investigation agency has charged Karti Chidambaram and two companies – Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Ltd (ASCPL) and Chess Management Services Pvt Ltd (CMSPL) – under various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002.

Karti, who has been granted interim protection from arrest by a special court till July 10, has promoted the company CMSPL, the ED has said in the chargesheet.