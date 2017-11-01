EC puts brakes on rail timetable publicity, new trains for Guj, HP

New Delhi : The Election Commission has barred the railways from publicising its new timetables and introducing new trains for poll-bound Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

A letter received by the ministry from the EC last week states that while the railways can go ahead with publishing the new timetables – ‘Trains at a Glance’, and making it operational as planned on November 1, “no publicity shall be made in this regard”.

Railway sources had earlier said that as many as 700 trains could see alterations in the new schedules because of changes in departure/arrival timings, enhanced speed and various other adjustments made by the transport behemoth in an effort to cut down travel time of long-distance trains.

Many express trains have been made superfast as a result of which train numbers have been changed, which could create confusion among passengers.

As of now, the railways has not been able to publicise these particular changes to inform the public, the sources said.