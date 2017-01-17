Ec: No Action By State Govt Against Ceos

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Monday barred the state governments from initiating any action on their own against the chief electoral officers (CEOs), who man the elections at the state level, irrespective of whether any election is on or not.

Citing Sections 13CC and 28A of the Representation of the People Act, it said the CEOs are on deputation to the Election Commission and as such it is the disciplinary authority on any allegation about any irregularity in the performance of functions by the CEOs.

“Such matter should be brought to the notice of the Commission for such action as deemed appropriate by it,” the EC clarified in a circular to all state and Union Territory chief secretaries.

It clarified that the CEOs are essentially an extension of the commission to carry out multifarious election related functions such as preparation of electoral rolls, purification of rolls, etc. during non-election period and the actual conduct of elections as per notified schedule.

The EC further clarified that as a matter of fact all officers and staff employed for preparation, revision and correction of the electoral rolls and conduct of elections are deemed to be on deputation to the Election Commission during the period they are so employed and shall be subject to control, superintendence and discipline of the Election Commission during the period.