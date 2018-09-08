EC defers Telangana decision till Monday

New Delhi : The Election Commission on Friday deferred until Monday any decision on the elections in Telangana only after getting a report from the state’s CEO (Chief Electoral Officer) on finalisation of the electoral rolls and other requirements.

Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat said: “We will assess if Telangana elections can be held with four other states, but a final decision will be taken only after taking stock of preparations from the CEO.” Four states that are due for the Assembly polls this year end are Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

The CEC’s worry is that it would be difficult if more states decide to go for early polls in view of the difficulties of logistics like arranging VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) machines for all EVMs (electronic voting machines). He said a technical committee set up after VVPAT’s malfunctioning in many by-elections is still working to fix the problem.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday forced the Assembly elections by dissolving the Telangana Assembly, which otherwise had its term up to June 19.

CEO Rajath Kumar, who had a meeting with the district collectors in Hyderabad on Friday on advancing of the elections in the state, is arriving here on Monday to report the ground realities to the EC.

The EC sources said the commission will hold another meeting after getting a detailed report from the CEO on other factors that are taken into account like holidays, examinations and weather conditions.