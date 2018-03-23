EC allows Mukhtar Ansari to vote in Rajya Sabha polls

LUCKNOW: The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday granted permission to jailed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mukhtar Ansari to take part in the voting of the upcoming Rajya Sabha (RS) elections, reports ANI.

BSP national general secretary, Rajya Sabha member and an eminent Supreme Court lawyer, Satish Chand Mishra had filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court for the release of two Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), Mukhtar Ansari of the BSP and Hariom Yadav of the Samajwadi Party (SP), so that they could participate in the voting on March 23.