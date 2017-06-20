Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Arunachal Pradesh

Kameng (Arunachal): An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Arunachal’s Kemang at around 10:01 a.m. today morning. As per reports, no damage to property and loss of lives have been reported so far.

This is the fourth earthquake in the north eastern state in one month. A few days ago, a mild earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 hit Manipur’s Imphal city.

A mild earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 hit Manipur’s Churachandpur district on June 19, before which, on June 1, another earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit Senapati district in Manipur at around 5:48 p.m.