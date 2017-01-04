Early poll talk is Cong rumour, says Guj CM

Ahmedabad : Rubbishing speculation about the possibility of early Assembly polls in Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the elections would be held on schedule, during the later part of this year, and blamed the Congress for spreading such “rumours.”

“I do not see any possibility of early Assembly polls. I believe that elections will be held on schedule. This is just a rumour spread by Congress to keep their workers busy. Otherwise, I don’t believe that polls will be held early,” Rupani told the reporters on the sidelines of a function. —PTI