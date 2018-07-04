DU Journalism 2018 exam: Results to be declared this week at dsj.du.ac.in

Delhi University will release the results of entrance examinations of the Journalism course this week. Students appeared for the exam conducted last year can check the results through the official website, dsj.du.ac.in.

Steps to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website, dsj.du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ tab

Step 3: A PDF file with a list of students cleared the examination will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

If there are vacant seats after three years (i.e. the exit point for students, who wish to leave with Degree of Bachelor of Journalism), new students will be allowed to apply for an entrance test for the Post Graduation course. Students who secure 50% in Class 12 (irrespective of the streams) will be eligible to apply for the entrance test. For the post-graduate entrance test, it is Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.